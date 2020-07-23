Mayor Hogsett to give update on Marion County COVID-19 restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS– Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will provide an update Thursday on Marion County’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Hogsett will be joined by Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) Director Dr. Virginia Caine. The press conference is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. and we will provide a livestream in this story.

Marion County is currently in Stage 4.5 of Governor Holcomb’s reopening plan and instituted a mask mandate on July 9. A statewide mandate was announced by Indiana Gov. Holcomb Wednesday and is set to begin on Monday, July 27.

The update comes following a report that Indianapolis is one of 11 cities the White House warned must take “aggressive” action in combating the coronavirus during a private phone call Wednesday.

Positive COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions are on the rise in Indiana. On Thursday, the state reported 954 new cases, marking a new single-day record.