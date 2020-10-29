Mayor Hogsett, public health director giving update on coronavirus pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hogsett and Caine will hold their briefing at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

They’re expected to provide the latest coronavirus data for Marion County, which has the highest number of cases in the state (26,448) and the highest number of deaths (794).

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, Marion County is in the “yellow” category on the county map, meaning there is a moderate risk of COVID-19 spread. The seven-day positivity rate in Marion County is 6.92%

