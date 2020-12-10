Mayor Hogsett, Marion County officials to give COVID-19 update

The skyline of downtown Indianapolis. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS– Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine will give an update Thursday on Marion County’s COVID-19 data.

The briefing is set for 2 p.m. We’ll provide a livestream of it in this story.

During Hogsett’s last address four weeks ago, it was announced that schools would return to virtual learning.

They also outlined these restrictions, which currently remain in effect for Marion County:

Entertainment venues, bars limited to 25% indoor capacity, with 100% capacity allowed outside

For restaurants, reduced capacity indoors at 50% and 100% allowed outdoors

Live entertainment venues must be cleared of all patrons at 12 a.m.

Self-service buffets, salad bars banned

No karaoke allowed

Maximum party size reduced to 6 at bars and clubs

Wedding, concerts, sporting events limited to 25% capacity

Gyms and fitness centers at 25% capacity

Midnight closure time extended to all hospitality and entertainment businesses, including live entertainment

Religious services limited to 75% indoor capacity

Social gatherings limited to 25 or fewer people

Libraries, funeral homes, mall food courts reduced to 50% indoor capacity

Cultural venues, music venues, tourism sites, other non-essential businesses to 25% capacity

Marion County will require a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours to visit a long-term care facility

No later than Nov. 30, all Marion County schools will return to virtual instruction; it includes all grades K-12

Starting Nov. 30, extracurricular activities and sporting events can include only participants, parents or guardians and support personnel

School order ends January 15, 2021

Also since the last address, Hogsett and his wife quarantined after having close contact with someone who tested positive. On Nov. 28, Hogsett said he and his wife tested negative.

Wednesday afternoon, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced hospitals will be directed to postpone or reschedule all non-emergency inpatient elective procedures for three weeks.

“Our nurses, doctors, and assistants are overwhelmed. They’re beyond exhausted,” the governor said. He explained the new directive will begin December 16 through January 3 in order to lighten the load of health care workers and make sure facilities are not overrun in the coming weeks.

Marion County is listed in the orange category under the state’s color-coded county map, while many surrounding counties are in red.