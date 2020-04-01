Mayor Hogsett extends Marion County stay-at-home order until May 1, orders golf courses closed beginning April 3

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Mayor Joe Hogsett said Indianapolis and Marion County will extend the stay-at-home order until May 1.

The restrictions had been set to expire in just a few days.

The mayor said all golf courses in Marion County will close starting April 3 and all Indy Parks programming for the month of April has been canceled.

All non-essential businesses are to remain closed until May 1. Employees at essential businesses can still go to work.

Under an executive order, the mayor also extended Marion County’s travel warning, the highest level allowed under state law.

“As the spread of COVID-19 continues in Marion County, the medical data makes clear that our fight against this deadly outbreak must continue for another month,” Hogsett said. “These historic efforts are making a difference, and I want to thank residents and businesses as we come together as one city and make sacrifices that will flatten the curve and save lives.”

Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the county health department, called COVID-19 “one of the most significant public health challenges our community has ever faced.”

All eleven township school systems and mayoral-sponsored charter schools will remain closed through May 1.