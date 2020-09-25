Mayor, health department director set to give update on coronavirus restrictions in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine will provide an update on COVID-19 restrictions in Indianapolis and Marion County.

The state is moving into Stage 5 of its “Back on Track” plan, but Marion County has often stayed a step behind the rest of Indiana; the county has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the state.

As it currently stands in Marion County, bars and nightclubs were allowed to open at 25% capacity indoors and 50% capacity outdoors as of Sept. 8. Those businesses have to close by midnight; no more than six people can be seated at a table and bar-top seating remains closed.

Restaurants were allowed to expand to 75% capacity with social distancing.

A group of bar owners filed a lawsuit against the city over coronavirus restrictions they say have crippled their businesses.

Hogsett and Caine will hold a virtual briefing at 10 a.m. We’ll stream it right here.