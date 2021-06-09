Mask policy undergoes changes at Indianapolis’ Children’s Museum

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis announced on Wednesday its updated facial covering policy.

Effective immediately, vaccinated visitors can choose to not wear a mask in the indoor area. Unvaccinated visitors ages 2 and up are required to wear masks while indoors. There will be medical exceptions allowed for children.

The museum will no longer require masks in outdoor areas—including the Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends ExperienceⓇ.

In a release, the museum did say because children under the age of 12 can’t be vaccinated for coronavirus, they “encourage everyone to wear a mask as a positive role model.”

Staff will continue to be masked indoors, serving as additional positive role models.

The Children’s Museum says while they can’t know an individual’s vaccination status, they “must rely on our visitors to make the right decision.”

The Children’s Museum will roll out a plan to bring back most hands-on experiences throughout the next three weeks. Click here for plan details.

This follows the Indianapolis City-County Council’s decision on Monday to allow private businesses the authority to decide mask requirements for fully vaccinated people.