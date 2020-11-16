Marion County’s new restrictions now in place amid COVID-19 surge

INDIANAPOLIS — New restrictions are now in place for Marion County as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine announced the changes last week.

Marion County reported more than 700 cases in a single day last week, and Caine expressed concerns that the county could hit 1,000 cases in a single day. The seven-day positivity rate sits at 12%.

Like state health officials, Caine has attributed the rise in cases to social gatherings.

The public health order that went into effect Monday includes a variety of changes affecting bars, entertainment venues, restaurants, gyms and social gatherings. Schools must go virtual no later than Nov. 30.

Changes include:

Entertainment venues, bars limited to 25% indoor capacity, with 100% capacity allowed outside

For restaurants, reduced capacity indoors at 50% and 100% allowed outdoors

Live entertainment venues must be cleared of all patrons at 12 a.m.

Self-service buffets, salad bars banned

No karaoke allowed

Maximum party size reduced to 6 at bars and clubs

Wedding, concerts, sporting events limited to 25% capacity

Gyms and fitness centers at 25% capacity

Midnight closure time extended to all hospitality and entertainment businesses, including live entertainment

Religious services limited to 75% indoor capacity

Social gatherings limited to 25 or fewer people

Libraries, funeral homes, mall food courts reduced to 50% indoor capacity

Cultural venues, music venues, tourism sites, other non-essential businesses to 25% capacity

Marion County will require a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours to visit a long-term care facility

No later than Nov. 30, all Marion County schools will return to virtual instruction; it includes all grades K-12

Starting Nov. 30, extracurricular activities and sporting events can include only participants, parents or guardians and support personnel

School order ends January 15, 2021