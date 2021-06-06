Marion County health director to ask council to relax COVID restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS — Citing the upward trend in vaccination rates and the downward slide in positive cases, Marion County Public Health Director Dr. Virginia Caine will ask the City-County Council Monday night to relax some of Indianapolis’ COVID-19 emergency health orders.

Dr. Caine will seek council approval to allow fully vaccinated residents to remove their masks.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, 43% of Marion County residents are fully vaccinated as of Sunday, 45% had at least one dose of the vaccine, and the county’s positivity rate has dropped to 4.8%, just below Dr. Caine’s “gold standard” for progress against the pandemic.

Under her request, Dr. Caine will seek approval for four out of 10 county residents to remove their masks as soon as the council approves the change order.

“The most important thing is, if you are vaccinated, you do not have to wear a mask or do social distancing except for some exceptions,” she said. “Definitely any hospital, medical situation, you will have to continue to wear your mask. Public transportation, so if you’re at the airport, even our public buses transportation, you’re going to have to continue to wear a mask and do social distancing.

“This is by honor system.”

Dr. Caine said Indianapolis is ready to take a great leap back toward normal capacity for many public places as recent numbers show Marion County’s full vaccination rate climbing 7% during the first week of June.

“The bars are going to go from a 50% capacity indoors, to 75% capacity. Restaurants will remain at a 75%, but everybody for bars and restaurants will be at 100% capacity if you’re outdoors,” she said. “Some of you who are fitness nuts, you know, you love the gym – you’re going to go from a 50% capacity to 75%. Yoga may be your thing. You can go from 50% capacity to 75% classes. We’re now going to allow dancing in music venues.

“Our museums, our zoos are going to go from 50 to 75% capacity.”

Religious services will be back to 100% capacity, indoor sporting events will be open to 50% capacity and public pools will have 100% capacity as will summer camps.

Dr. Caine has said that if 50% of Marion County residents are fully vaccinated by July 4, the masks will come off for everyone.