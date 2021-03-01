Marion County cuts back COVID-19 restrictions

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — Marion County eased back its COVID-19 restrictions Monday.

It comes as COVID infection trends in the county improve, and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett says the Circle City needs to be ready for this month’s NCAA tournament.

The following changes take effect Monday, March 1:

Bar capacity will go from 25% to 50%.

Indoor restaurant capacity increases from 50% to 75%.

Gyms and venues will also go from 25% to 50% capacity.

Bars, restaurants, and music venues will be able to close at 2 a.m. instead of midnight.

The changes allow more customers in to local businesses and permits doors to stay open later.

We spoke to one bartender in Fountain Square who says she believes the extra hours will actually improve social distancing and crowds.

“not only are people rushing to get served last call we are turning away a ton of revenue every night,” said Imbibe bartender Sharon Rickson.“with the later hours it will be safer people less rushed”

Mayor Hogsett says the county is moving in the right direction and he hopes to lift more restrictions in the future.

But officials stress it is not time to stop wearing masks or social distancing.