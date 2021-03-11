March 11: 1 year anniversary of WHO declaring coronavirus a pandemic

Long lines have become the norm at food distribution events since the pandemic began. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday marks exactly one year since the coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

Since then, the virus has killed well over 500,000 people across the United States and taken some 2.6 million lives around the world.

President Biden will address the nation Thursday evening as he marks the anniversary of the official start of the global pandemic.

365 days ago, a cluster of COVID-19 cases shut down a suburban community in New York state.

Soon after, businesses, restaurants, schools began to shut down across the country. At that time, the coronavirus was a foreign concept. Now it is part of everyday life.

But now a year into the pandemic, many see light at the end of the tunnel.

President Biden says there will be enough vaccines for every adult in the US by the end of May.

On Wednesday, he announced he’s doubling the order of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine to 200 million doses.

That means the US should have enough doses of all three approved vaccines to vaccinate 500 million people by the end of the year. That’s more than the entire U.S. population.

Once every single American is vaccinated. the president says he plans to expend his efforts globally.

“If we have a surplus, we’re going to share it with the rest of the world,” said Biden. “We’re not going to be ultimately safe until the world is safe. So we’re going to start off making sure Americans are taken care of first, but we’re then going to try to help the rest of the world.”

The president will address the nation Thursday night in his first prime time speech and will discuss the next phase of the county’s covid19 response.