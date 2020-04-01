Making the grade? Website uses cell phone data to find out how well Hoosiers are doing with social distancing

INDIANAPOLIS – How well are Hoosiers listening to the guidance to stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak?

A new interactive website based on cell phone data gives a handful of Indiana counties a failing grade, while the majority of counties in Indiana received a D in the latest round of grades from Unacast.

The scores are based on day-to-day and week-to-week changes in overall travel, mobility and non-essential visits.

According to the data as of April 1, the state of Indiana received a C- overall, with the data showing a 25 to 40 percent change in average mobility, based on distance traveled, and a 60 to 65 percent change in non-essential visits.

The state of Ohio also earned a C on this week’s scores, while Illinois and Michigan received a B.

Kentucky and a majority of southern states earned a D in this week’s scores.

Here’s how several Indiana counties fared:

Hamilton County earned a B as of Wednesday, with a 55 to 70 percent change in average mobility based on distance traveled, and a 65 to 70 percent change in non-essential visits. (Tuesday night, the web site showed Hamilton County with a grade of A minus)

Marion County earned a B- as of Wednesday, with a 40 to 55 percent change in average mobility based on distance traveled, and a 65 to 70 percent change in non-essential visits.

Monroe County and Tippecanoe County also earned a B.

Bartholomew, Brown, Delaware, Hendricks, Howard, and Johnson counties all earned C’s.

Boone, Hancock, Henry Madison, Montgomery, Putnam and Rush counties all earned D’s.

Five Indiana counties (Clay, Crawford, Decatur, Jasper, and Marshall) received an F.