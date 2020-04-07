Lowe’s closing stores on Easter Sunday so employees can have ‘much-deserved’ day off during pandemic

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Lowe’s will close all stores and distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada on Easter.

The company said the holiday will give workers a “much-deserved day off” to spend time with loved ones and recharge.

“Our ability to support communities with essential goods and services during this pandemic is thanks to our outstanding, dedicated associates,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO.

Ellison said the company is taking steps to make sure hourly workers don’t lose scheduled hours or pay as a result of the closure. He called the efforts of the company’s 300,000 associates to support their communities during the pandemic “nothing short of heroic.”

Lowe’s previously announced plans to boost employees’ pay through April. The company said it has provided masks and gloves to employees who’ve requested them.