Local tattoo shop donates gloves to Whiteland police amid coronavirus pandemic

WHITELAND, Ind. — While the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic mean tough times for many, it is an opportunity for communities to come together and support those who need it most.

In Whiteland, a local tattoo shop stepped up by donating a case of their latex gloves to the police department.

The Whiteland Police Department gave Angels and Demons Tattoo a shoutout on Facebook to show their appreciation.

“Big shout out to Angels and Demons Tattoo for dropping off a case of gloves for our officers! We love our local businesses,” wrote the police department in a Facebook post.

