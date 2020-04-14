Local seamstresses, artists work to make 2,500 gowns for Eskenazi by week’s end

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Local artists and seamstresses are using their talents to sew fluid-resistant gowns and masks for Eskenazi Health.

By the end of the week, they hope to provide 2,500 reusable gowns to healthcare workers in need.

Right now, there are around 80 people helping to stitch these gowns through Stitchworks. The material comes from Dallara, which usually makes things for race cars. Eskenazi pays those making the gowns $9 for each one.

“It’s working out great,” said Polina Osherov, the director. “It’s nice to get paid. You know, at a time when people are out of work to be able to provide employment, especially when it ties in with such a great cause, it’s really wonderful.”

Stitchworks is still looking for people to help them accomplish their goal for Eskenazi by the end of the week. If you know how to sew and would like more information about joining this effort, visit www.stitchworksindy.com.