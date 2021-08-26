Local hospitals asking Hoosiers to avoid going to the emergency room just to get a COVID test

INDIANAPOLIS — Rising COVID cases in central Indiana are pushing emergency rooms to the brink. Now area hospitals are pleading with Hoosiers to find another place to get COVID tests.

“What we are seeing is people who just need testing. We are trying in our emergency departments to take care of the sickest people,” said Dr. Robin Ledyard, chief medical officer of Community Health Network. “Come any time you are in distress, shortness of breath, high fever, then you should consider coming to emergency room.”

By law, emergency rooms have to treat patients who come in. Places like Eskenazi Health, IU Health, and Community Health are seeing an increase in people simply coming to the ER to get tested. If you are going for a test because you came in contact with someone who tested positive, or you have very few symptoms, you are urged to go to state health test sites.

Health experts at Eskenazi Health say an ER meeting for a COVID test can take up to 45 minutes to complete. All emergency rooms test to determine whether the visit is indeed an emergency. When that is extrapolated over dozens of Hoosiers, time and resources can add up quickly. Over the past two days, Eskenazi Hospital has been on diversion.

“When that happens in Marion County there’s a handshake agreement that allows to give a breather from ambulance traffic,” explained Tyler Stepsis, chief of emergency medicine at Eskenazi Health, “

If you are in need of a COVID test, but wondering where to go, here is a list of test sites recommended by the Indiana State Health Department.

August 25

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Shadeland Goodwill 2900 Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46219 Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana 1635 W. Michigan St., Indianapolis, IN 46222

Noon to 8 p.m.: Hancock Wellness Center 888 W. New Rd., Greenfield, IN 46140 Corydon Intermediate School 100 High School Rd., Corydon, IN 47112 Rural King parking lot 1460 W. State Road 2, La Porte, IN 46350 Highland Middle School 2108 N. 200 North, Anderson, IN 46012 Rising Sun Church of Christ 315 N. High St., Rising Sun, IN 47040 Robe-Ann Park 405 S. Bloomington St., Greencastle, IN 46135 Scottsburg Fire Station No. 1 185 S. Lake Road N., Scottsburg, IN 47170 Kokomo Event Center 1500 N. Reed Rd., Kokomo, IN 46901 Schenkel Station 11 W. State St., Huntington, IN 46750



August 26

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Statehouse Market 430 Robert D. Orr Plaza, Indianapolis, IN 46204



August 26 – 28

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Switzerland Wine Fest 100 Ferry St., Vevay, IN 47043



August 27 – 28

4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on August 27; 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on August 28 Leota Frolic 3983 W Leota Rd., Leota, IN 47170



August 28

Noon to 4 p.m.: Phillips Temple Community Health and Wellness 210 E. 34th St., Indianapolis, IN 46205



4 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Feast of Lanterns 1800 Nowland Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46201



August 29

Noon to 4 pm: Open Streets of Fort Wayne 2500 S Calhoun St., Ft. Wayne, IN 46807

