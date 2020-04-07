Local emergency rooms ready for possible increase in non-coronavirus patients

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Three people shot and killed in Indianapolis during a 12-hour period this weekend is a stark reminder that COVID-19 does not knock out crime.
Emergency rooms are busy caring for patients with the virus, but that does not mean they don't have space and time for others.
Dr. Ashley Meagher is a trauma surgeon at IU Health Methodist Hospital. After a particularly violent weekend in Indy, she maintains the hospitals emergency department is prepared for more patients.
"I don't want to discourage people from coming to the emergency room if they're injured," Meagher said. "We will take care of you, and we will manage you."
Meagher says the hospital has experienced a drop in the number of patients coming to the ER recently. She hopes that is good news as this is the first weekend since this crisis began that there has been a noticeable uptick in violent crime patients.
"Which actually makes us optimistic that people are doing what the governor has recommended and are staying home and attempting to flatten the curve," Meagher said.
Like Methodist, Eskenazi, Ascension St. Vincent and Community Health East all report enough space and staff.
Community East expanded their emergency department by 30 beds. They have COVID-19 patients in a separate part of the ER.
"That really allows them to get the best care possible, and it really leaves open all of our trauma bays and other care beds for those emergencies that do happen like we've seen this past weekend," said Mike Kuhn, director of nursing for emergency services at Community Hospital East.
Meagher also encourages people who are in unsafe homes right now to reach out for help. Here are some resources available to people locally:
