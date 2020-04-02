Local effort aims to feed doctors, nurses on front lines of coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Right now, there is a massive effort underway to feed all every doctor and nurse while they are working on the front lines.

Tyler Brooks’ wife works as a nurse at St. Vincent, in the neuro-ICU, and is taking care of several patients that have tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s 13 hours with pretty much no breaks,” Brooks said.

He decided to start a massive meal train and started inviting community members to help.

“I know that a big love language - especially among nurses and other healthcare professionals - is food,” Brooks explained.

He created the “Indiana COVID-19 Frontline Heroes” meal train. Within 48 hours, more than 150 people had signed up to help feed healthcare workers.

On the website, volunteers can pick which hospital they want to cater to. They get to pick which unit, which day and which shift. Brooks also made sure to add a list of nearby restaurants and whether those locations offer delivery.

“Obviously, it’s more than just healthcare workers that are feeling a lot of hurt during this time so getting people to utilize those business to ultimately feed those frontline workers,” he told CBS4. “These volunteers are catering meals for entire units, which are typically in the ballpark of 20 to 30 individuals so that’s somewhere in the range of 3,000 meals for healthcare workers in the last…we’ll call it 48 hours.”

Brooks said his wife and other medical staff tend to work 13 hours per shift without any breaks. Their jobs are becoming more and more challenging by the day.

“Having the opportunity to sneak away and heat up a frozen meal is not always possible, but if there is the option of grabbing something quickly that actually has some nutritional value, it not only helps them keep going but is also a great way and a reminder to say thank you and show support from a distance,” he said.

Brooks and his wife have not isolated from one another but are being conscious about their health and safety. CBS4 asked how they are holding up.

“I personally am doing well all things considered, my wife is definitely getting to a position where it’s very hard at work,” he said.