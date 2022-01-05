Local doctor warns parents to prepare for virtual learning as COVID cases continue to rise

INDIANAPOLIS — As more kids get ready to head back to the classroom, some may be going back to e-learning.

Dr. John Christenson at Riley Children’s Hospital said COVID-19 could spread the worst it ever has inside classrooms during these next few weeks.

”You’re going to have a lot of infections spreading just like any large event,” said Christenson

He said they’re already seeing a lot of activity when it comes to kids with COVID in the Emergency Room. Christenson said they have been seeing about 50 children a day in the ER recently. The good news is most do not need to be hospitalized.

”There is no question that we are two or three times higher than we were in December of last year,” he said.

Christenson said parents should be prepared for schools to go to remote learning because of the spread.

”I think parents are probably dreading the idea of going back to virtual but that’s going to come for many schools,” Christenson said.

MSD of Pike Township schools started the new semester on Monday, but so far no students have been back in the classrooms.

”Not happy is being about as polite as I can be,” said Dave Riley, a parent of an eight-year-old in Pike TWP Schools.

Riley said he has been frustrated with the short notice parents got on what was supposed to be the first day back.

”This puts a heck of a bind on all of us when I get a call at a quarter to 6 in the morning that they’re going virtual,” he said.

Riley said his job doesn’t let him take off on short notice so he has to rely on family to help out when his student gets moved to remote learning on short notice.

”It’s just an extreme hardship on me and my family,” he said.

Pike TWP has been learning remotely due to “additional and prolonged illnesses and required isolations,” according to the school system Twitter account.

We reached out to the spokesperson for Pike TWP Schools on Tuesday and Wednesday for an interview, but have not heard back.

Riley said teachers have been doing a good job with e-learning, but his son learns best in person and that’s where he wants him to be. Unfortunately, he said he expects more virtual days in the future.

Dr. Christenson said the best way parents can prevent classes going virtual and their kids getting COVID is to get their eligible children vaccinated.

”The control of this pandemic is in our hands, if we’re vaccinated and protected, if we’re using masks, if we’re avoiding gatherings, we can control the pandemic,” Christenson said.