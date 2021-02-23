Local doctor addresses vaccine skeptics, encourages them to sign up to get vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — Some Hoosiers are skeptical about getting the COVID-19 vaccine because they would still be recommended to wear masks and socially distance afterwards.

But local doctors are advising that the vaccine is the best route to going back to normal.

Dr. Paul Calkins, IU Health’s associate chief medical executive, says in order to have enough people immune to the virus where we can change our behaviors and not wear masks — people need to get vaccinated.

“I want to go to the movies, that’s what I want to do. And you know what, getting that shot is the track to go to the movies.”

Dr. Calkins says the people giving the advice to still wear masks and social distance post-vaccine are being conservative and waiting for more information.

But there is data coming and in his opinion, it’s proving the importance of getting the vaccine.

Dr. Calkins says he realizes people want to get the shot and then be able to go out like they normally used to, but we just aren’t there yet.

“I think it would be unfair to say that there’s no reason to get vaccinated and frankly, not dying is a pretty good reason to get vaccinated in my opinion,” said Calkins. “And your family not dying is a good reason to get vaccinated too.”

This week, we could see another vaccine move a step closer to being available.

The FDA’S advisory committee meets Friday to vote on whether the government agency should authorize Johnson & Johnson’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

In Indiana, 10% of Hoosiers are known to have had the virus. 13% have had at least their first dose of the vaccine.