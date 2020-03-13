LIVE BLOG: Latest developments on coronavirus from Indiana and around the country

FILE – This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Health officials hope to avoid stigma and error in naming the virus causing an international outbreak of respiratory illnesses. But some researchers say the current moniker, 2019 nCoV, which stands for 2019 novel coronavirus, probably won’t stick in the public’s mind. (CDC via AP, File)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana remained at 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus/COVID-19 as of Friday morning, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

As concerns rise about the coronavirus pandemic, keep up-to-date with our live blog:

March 13, 11:50 a.m.

IndyCar races are canceled through April.

“2020 Census – Count Me INdy Days Kickoff” scheduled for Monday at Central Library is canceled.

NASCAR will postpone races the next two weekends.

IMS Museum will remain open, but staff is working to ensure the museum is cleaned on an ongoing basis and prepared for visitors.

In Greenwood, the following non-essential services will be suspended.

-Gun Permits

-Finger Printing

-In Person Records Checks

March 13, 11:42 a.m.

President Donald Trump announces plans to hold a news conference on the federal coronavirus response at 3 p.m.

March 13, 11:39 a.m.

The Johnson County Jail is limiting access to visitors as a precautionary measure. Inmate video and remote visitation will continue and attorneys are allowed to see their clients. Volunteer visits and jail programs have been suspended.

March 13, 11:37 a.m.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announces that schools statewide are closed until further notice.

March 13, 11:29 a.m.

SAT testing at Fishers High School and Hamilton Southeastern High School scheduled for March 14 has been canceled.

Also, SAT testing scheduled for Ben Davis High School on March 14 has been canceled.

It will be up to the College Board to reschedule.

March 13, 11:21 a.m.

The Big Ten suspended all organized team activities until April 6 and will re-evaluate at that time.

The Big Ten Conference announced today that all organized team activities have been suspended until April 6, 2020, and will be re-evaluated at that time.https://t.co/ZeNnHJYpfC — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) March 13, 2020

March 13, 11:04 a.m.

Franklin College will discontinue in-classroom instruction at the end of the day. Campus activities are suspended. Students must leave residence halls by the end of March 15. Classes are canceled on March 16 and March 17. Online courses will begin on Wednesday, March 18. The college’s spring break is from March 28 through April 5.

Franklin College temporarily suspends in-person classes and activities. https://t.co/EoPicZld2s pic.twitter.com/8rCK9j7zgy — Franklin College (@FranklinCollege) March 13, 2020

March 13, 10:58 a.m.

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis announces a two-week closure from March 14 to March 28 in response to the pandemic.

March 13, 10:55 a.m.

Alabama announces its first confirmed case of coronavirus.

March 13, 10:22 a.m.

The City of Franklin announced the following changes in response to the pandemic:

We will suspend all activities at the Active Adult Center through April 6th and will consider extending the suspension of activities based on exposure risks.

The Franklin Parks and Recreation Center will close beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, March 13th – April 6th and will re-evaluate risk exposure concerns to determine extending the closure. All Parks and Recreation programming will be cancelled during the specified dates.

City of Franklin will be restricting public access to all City offices March 13th – April 6th and then the City will re-evaluate risk exposure to determine extending the restriction. Each department will remain open and will be able to address questions or concerns. Please contact the department or Franklin.IN.Gov to get their temporary operating procedure during the dates of March 13th – April 6th .

March 13, 10:21 a.m.

The Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, has been postponed over concerns about the pandemic. The PGA had already canceled The Players Championship and all PGA Tour events through April 5, 2020.

March 13, 10:00 a.m.

Indiana State Department of Health reports 12 cases of COVID-19 in Indiana during its morning update. That’s the same number of cases reported Thursday. State numbers show, however, that 9 more people were tested for the virus. The state said 73 people have been tested overall.