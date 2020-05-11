Kroger offers free drive-thru coronavirus testing near IMS

Medical personnel take samples of Tiffany Natalia at a “drive-thru” coronavirus testing lab set up by a local community center in West Palm Beach 75 miles north of Miami (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers who still aren’t sure if they have COVID-19 will soon have another testing site at their disposal.

Kroger will begin offering free drive-thru testing in Indianapolis next week as part of a partnership between the Marion County Public Health Department and IPS.

For the remainder of May, testing will be available at Ernie Pyle School 90 at West 18th Street from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Those with and without symptoms can register online and will have to take a virtual screening to determine eligibility.

Click here for virtual screening.