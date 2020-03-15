Kroger announces new hours for Indiana stores due to coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Kroger announced changes to store hours Sunday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Effective at closing on Sunday, Kroger, Pay Less and Owen's stores will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This time adjustment applies to stores in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri and Ohio.

"Our supply chain teams are working tirelessly to ensure that food, medicine and cleaning supplies reach our customers as quickly as possible. This schedule change will allow our store teams to focus on stocking the fresh, affordable food and essentials that our customers are looking for when they walk in our stores. The change will also allow even greater attention to cleaning our stores," Kroger said in a release.

Walmart announced a similar move on Saturday.