Kentucky will turn its state fairgrounds into a field hospital to confront coronavirus pandemic

LOUISVILLE, KY – NOVEMBER 05: Apparent Gov.-elect Andy Beshear celebrates with supporters after voting results showed the Democrat holding a slim lead over Republican Gov. Matt Bevin at C2 Event Venue on November 5, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. Bevin, who enjoyed strong support from President Donald Trump, did not concede after results showed Beshear leading 49.2 percent to 48.8 percent, a difference of less than 6,000 votes, with 100 percent of precincts reporting. (Photo by John Sommers II/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Kentucky will turn its state fairgrounds into a field hospital that will hold at least 2,000 hospital beds.

Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement Thursday, saying the move would make sure the state is ready to handle the anticipated surge of COVID-19 patients.

The Kentucky National Guard and the Army Corps of Engineers will help with construction, WLKY reported.

“Our goal is to be ready when the surge comes,” Beshear said. “That does not mean we wait until we don’t have enough space and then try to put this together.”

Beshear said he and other officials were monitoring how other states have handled the coronavirus pandemic and wanted to be ready for the expected surge in cases.

Kentucky has reported 770 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with 31 deaths.