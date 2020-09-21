Johns Hopkins University tracker shows U.S. approaching 200,000 COVID-19 deaths

The tracker from Johns Hopkins University shows the U.S. is approaching 200,000 deaths from COVID-19.

As of early Monday morning, the tracker put the U.S. death toll at 199,512, the highest tally in the world. Data from the university reported more than 6.8 million cases in the U.S. along with 2.59 million recoveries.

India reported the second-highest number of cases with more than 5.4 million, with Brazil third at more than 4.5 million. India has reported a total of 87,882 deaths while Brazil has reported 136,895, according to Johns Hopkins.

The global tally for the coronavirus stood at more than 31 million cases with 960,736 deaths and more than 21 million recoveries reported.

The actual number of infections is likely higher, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, given limitations with testing and the number of mild cases that end up going unreported.