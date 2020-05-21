Johns Hopkins reporting more than 5 million COVID-19 cases worldwide

Johns Hopkins University said worldwide coronavirus cases have exceeded 5 million.

Data from early Thursday morning showed 5,011,467 reported total cases and 328,368 reported deaths globally.

The U.S. reported 1,551,853 cases and 93,439 deaths as states work to ease restrictions during the pandemic.

According to the World Health Organization, the number of newly reported coronavirus cases hit a daily record this week with more than 100,000 new cases reported in a 24-hour period.

Two-thirds of those cases were reported in four countries, with the majority coming from the Americas and Europe.