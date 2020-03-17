IU Health to reschedule non-urgent surgeries, change many visits to virtual care

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana University Health has announced they will reschedule elective, non-urgent surgeries and transition to more virtual visits as they continue to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak.

IU Health said they began informing team member and patients Monday morning, and they are working to train additional providers to use virtual visit technology.

IU Health released the following list of changes:

Effective immediately, IU Health is rescheduling elective, non-urgent surgeries and procedures at all hospitals and facilities.

Primary care and specialty follow-up visits will be conducted virtually or rescheduled.

Well-child visits for children 2-years and older will be conducted virtually or rescheduled.

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy visits will be conducted virtually or rescheduled.

Health screenings and elective imaging will be rescheduled.

At this time, IU Health says newborn and well-child visits for children younger than 2 years old will continue in order to complete the primary immunization series.

This past weekend, IU Health announced temporary visitor restrictions in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus.