IU Health goes 24 hours without COVID-19 death, sees highest-single day number of recoveries

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It has been, without a doubt, a trying time around the country—and some positive news is welcome during the coronavirus pandemic.

Indiana University Health West Hospital had a significant update Thursday, saying the IU Health Indianapolis Suburban Region hit a significant milestone: 24 hours without a COVID-19 death.

Officials also said 10 coronavirus patients at IU Health West Hospital had recovered and were released in the same day—the highest single-day recovery and release the hospital system has seen since the pandemic began last month.

The leadership team for the hospital group has been meeting daily, seven days a week, to manage the response to the crisis.

“Team members are working around the clock to provide the best and most compassionate care to all patients in the midst of this pandemic,” the hospital said in a Facebook post.

Perhaps best of all was the photo included with the post, which showed employees cheering as Nicholas Xinopoulos was discharged from the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

He had been in the hospital for nearly three weeks as he battled COVID-19.