IU and IUPUI detail COVID-19 testing plans for spring semester

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University and IUPUI students prepare to head back to campus to begin some in-person classes Monday, and they are expecting more frequent testing after they arrive.

Every student living on campus will be tested upon arrival.

“If they are [positive], then we give them the opportunity to decide if they want to move into our quarantine isolation housing that we have here on campus, or go home and quarantine there,” Jason Spratt, associate vice chancellor for student affairs & dean of students, said.

Students living in congregate housing on campus will be tested twice each week.

“They’ll test on Monday or Tuesday and then they’ll get an email again saying you need to sign up for a test on Thursday or Friday,” Spratt explained.

Students will still need to wear masks whenever they leave their rooms. You can find more information about IUPUI’s COVID-19 plans for spring semester here.

IU also has its COVID-19 strategy posted on its website news.iu.edu.