‘It took me a while to make it’: 103-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19

MADISONVILLE, Ky. – A 103-year-old Kentucky woman has recovered after testing positive for coronavirus.

Virginia Harris, who lives at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation in Madisonville, was tested after becoming ill late last month, reports WEHT.

Nearly every day, Virginia’s family checks with her through video calls or by visiting the window of Ridgewood Terrace—changes brought on by social distancing.

“I feel pretty, pretty well. I think I’ve beaten it,” she told family members via video this week.

“She is very involved with our family. We are very involved with her since she has been here at Ridgewood,” said her son, Doug.

“Mamaw put others first. She’s very modest,” added Adam Harris, her grandson.

Virginia’s long road back to wellness started late last month after she became ill. After first testing negative for the flu, she then tested positive for COVID-19.

“My temperature was high and my blood pressure was low and they couldn’t get it fixed. But they worked with me,” she said.

“A lot of the symptoms were not as severe, maybe, as other people had. Her temperature never got super hot,” said Jayne Harris, Doug’s wife.

Doug says they learned of the positive test just as she was starting to get better. Virginia credits nurses at for caring for her, and her family for their support.

“They worked with me and worked with me until they finally put me on the IV and I made it. It took me a while to make it, but I did the best I could,” Virginia said.

“The care was real good,” Doug said. “They did have some really good people here.”

Virginia’s family can’t physically be in the room with her. For now, Virginia keeps those who helped her close to her heart.

“I love you all,” she said to her family on that phone call.