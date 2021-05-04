ISDH reports nearly 27K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated, 12 additional COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 26,991 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

To date, 2,376,140 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 1,969,344 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 824 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 12 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4.7%, with a cumulative rate of 8.8% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 724,214 total positive cases and 12,950 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 413 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of April 26, the ISDH County Metric map shows 52 in Blue, 33 in Yellow, 7 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 967 total COVID-19 patients: 724 confirmed and 243 under investigation.

ISDH says 35.7% of ICU beds and 78.8% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

