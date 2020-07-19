ISDH reports 927 new coronavirus cases, second highest daily total of pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 927 new positive coronavirus cases Sunday, the second highest daily total since the pandemic began.

The highest daily total the state has reported was 946 new cases on April 26.

The new cases bring Indiana’s total to 56,571 and were reported to ISDH in the last 24 hours.

ISDH also announced an additional two confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,629. Those deaths were reported to ISDH between July 16 and July 18.

Marion County reported a total of 12,750 cases and 706 coronavirus deaths to date.

The agency is reporting 193 total probable deaths. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The new numbers show 626,880 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 9.2% positive. The total number of tests is up from 614,455 on Saturday.

As of Sunday, 36% of ICU beds and 83% of ventilators are available statewide.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.