ISDH reports 8K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated, 4 additional COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 8,295 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

To date, 2,775,274 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,766,914 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 230 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 4 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 2.2% with a rate of 5.3% positive for unique individuals.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 752,395 total positive cases and 13,396 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 423 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of June 21, the ISDH County Metric map shows 85 in Blue, 7 in Yellow, 0 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 391 total COVID-19 patients: 237 confirmed and 154 under investigation.

ISDH says 31.1% of ICU beds and 79.1% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.