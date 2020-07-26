ISDH reports 860 new coronavirus cases, 8 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 860 new positive coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 62,372.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH in the last 24 hours, and the state’s total comes following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

ISDH also announced an additional eight confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,706. Those deaths were reported to ISDH between June 19 and July 25.

The agency is reporting 197 total probable deaths. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

Marion County reported a total of 13,700 cases and 712 coronavirus deaths to date.

The new numbers show 701,311 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 8.9% positive.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.