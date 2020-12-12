ISDH reports 7,542 more COVID-19 cases, 85 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 7,542 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 85 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Saturday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 13.3%, with a cumulative rate of 7.8% positive.

As of December 6, the ISDH County Metric map shows 56 in Orange and 36 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 3,141 total COVID-19 patients: 2,756 confirmed and 385 under investigation.

ISDH says 22.3% of ICU beds and 69.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

The state department of health will offer free testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the following locations:

Jackson County

Jackson County Testing

207 N. Pine St.

Seymour, IN

Morgan County

Morgan County Testing

1749 Hospital Dr.

Martinsville, IN

Wabash County

Friends Church

3563 S. IN-13

Wabash, IN

To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.