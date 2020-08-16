ISDH reports 750 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. (C.S. Goldsmith / A. Tamin / CDC / AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 750 new positive coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 80,415.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH within the last 24 hours and come following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

ISDH also announced three additional confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,924.

The agency is reporting 209 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

New ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day positivity rate of 8%, with a total rate of 8.9% positive.

According to the data, 9,287 new individuals have been tested statewide, with the total number of individuals tested at 906,851.

As of Sunday, 35% of ICU beds and 82% of ventilators are available across the state.

Marion County reported a total of 16,640 cases and 735 coronavirus deaths to date.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.