ISDH reports 736 more COVID-19 cases, 17 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 736 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 17 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Sunday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 3.8%, with a cumulative rate of 9.9% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 661,673 total positive cases and 12,142 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 431 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of February 22, the ISDH County Metric map shows 39 Blue, 50 in Yellow and 3 in Orange. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 778 total COVID-19 patients: 493 confirmed and 285 under investigation.

ISDH says 39.6% of ICU beds and 79.5% of ventilators are available across the state.

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 60 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

As of Sunday, 992,727 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 565,722 are fully vaccinated.