ISDH reports 618 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 618 new positive coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 85,932.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between August 11 and August 22, following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

ISDH also announced two additional confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 3,003. The new deaths were reported to ISDH between August 21 and August 22.

Marion County reported a total of 17,424 cases and 743 coronavirus deaths to date, the most in the state.

The agency also is reporting 217 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

New ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day positivity rate of 7.4%, with a total rate of 8.8% positive.

According to the data, 8,354 new individuals have been tested statewide, with the total number of individuals tested at 977,802.

As of Sunday, more than 41% of ICU beds and 83% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov. The state has not released data on recoveries.