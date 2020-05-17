ISDH reports 511 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more virus deaths

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 511 new positive coronavirus cases since Saturday at noon, bringing the state’s total to 27,778.

ISDH also announced an additional 11 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 1,607. The state is reporting another 144 probable deaths based on “clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.” The health department said deaths are reported based on when data is received, and could reflect a period of multiple days.

Marion County reported their totals as 8,303 cases and 477 deaths – the most in the state.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 154. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (14), Bartholomew (12), Delaware (17), Dubois (30), Elkhart (29), Hamilton (10), Hendricks (12), Johnson (12), Lake (32), St. Joseph (24) and Tippecanoe (12). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

The new numbers show 177,243 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 15.6% positive.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. More than 38% of ICU beds and more than 80% of ventilators were available as of Sunday.

The state has yet to provide information on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.IN.Gov.