ISDH reports 5 additional deaths, 330 new cases of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 330 new positive coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the state’s total to 48,331.

Those new cases occurred between July 1-5 and were reported to ISDH within the last 24 hours.

ISDH also announced an additional fiveconfirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,505. The six additional deaths occurred between July 3-5.

The agency is reporting 193 total probable deaths. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The new numbers show 526,592 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 9.2% positive.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

The department said intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of Monday, more than 42% of ICU beds and nearly 84% of ventilators are available.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.