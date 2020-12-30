ISDH reports 4,819 new coronavirus cases, 109 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 4,819 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 109 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 13.7%, with a cumulative rate of 10.5% positive.

As of December 28, the ISDH County Metric map shows 1 Yellow, 46 in Orange and 45 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,941 total COVID-19 patients: 2,588 confirmed and 383 under investigation.

ISDH says 21.7% of ICU beds and 68.9% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

ISDH is offering free COVID-19 testing at the locations below on the following schedule this week: Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Carroll County

Boy Scout Building, Riley Park

101 Riley Rd. Delphi, IN

Dubois County

Huntingburg Event Center

110 E. 14th St. Huntingburg, IN

Ohio County

Church of Christ (gymnasium)

430 5th St. Rising Sun, IN

Warren County

Warren County Fairgrounds

408 SR 28 Williamsport, IN

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.