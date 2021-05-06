ISDH reports 40K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated, 6 additional COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 40,044 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

To date, 2,406,936 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,046,082 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 1,261 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 6 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Thursday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 5%, with a cumulative rate of 8.8% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 726,600 total positive cases and 12,966 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 413 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of May 3, the ISDH County Metric map shows 47 in Blue, 37 in Yellow, 8 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 991 total COVID-19 patients: 718 confirmed and 273 under investigation.

ISDH says 29.6% of ICU beds and 79.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

