ISDH reports 397 new coronavirus cases, 9 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 397 new positive coronavirus cases since Saturday at noon, bringing the state’s total to 34,574.

ISDH also announced an additional nine confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 1,967.

The health department said deaths are reported based on when data is received, and could reflect a period of multiple days.

ISDH is now reporting 167 total probable deaths. The agency said probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

Marion County reported their totals as 9,853 cases and 578 deaths – the most in the state.

The new numbers show 261,546 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 13.2% positive.

The state has yet to provide information on recoveries.

ISDH said intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady, with nearly 40% of ICU beds and nearly 84% of ventilators available as of Sunday.

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested. Indiana State Department of Health

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.IN.Gov.

To find testing locations, visit Coronavirus.IN.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.