ISDH reports 20 additional COVID-19 deaths, 31K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 31,848 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

To date, 2,054,305 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 1,465,361 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 1,233 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 20 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4.9%, with a cumulative rate of 9.1% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 701,971 total positive cases and 12,782 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 405 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of April 12,, the ISDH County Metric map shows 42 in Blue, 49 in Yellow, 1 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

Last week’s map (left) and this week’s map (right)

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 881 total COVID-19 patients: 633 confirmed and 248 under investigation.

ISDH says 28.1% of ICU beds and 79.5% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.