ISDH reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths, 10K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 10,422 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Monday.

The state’s COVID-19 dashboard is longer being updated on Sundays. On Mondays, the dashboard will now display the aggregate counts for Saturday and Sunday instead of only Sunday counts.

To date, 2,725,849 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,672,891 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 140 more positive coronavirus cases and announced two additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 2.8% with a rate of 6.9% positive for unique individuals.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 749,532 total positive cases and 13,326 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 420 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of June 7, the ISDH County Metric map shows 65 in Blue, 27 in Yellow, 0 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 497 total COVID-19 patients: 327 confirmed and 170 under investigation.

ISDH says 35.3% of ICU beds and 79.1% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.