ISDH reports 19 additional COVID-19 deaths, 912 new cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 912 new positive coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 66,154.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH in the last 24 hours, following corrections to the previous dashboard total.

ISDH also announced an additional 19 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,765. Those deaths are reported based on when information is received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

New ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day positivity rate of 7%, with a total rate of 8.9% positive.

According to the data, 11,586 new individuals have been tested statewide, with a total number of individuals tested at 747,383 .

Marion County reported a total of 14,432 cases and 718 coronavirus deaths to date.

As of Thursday, more than 42% of ICU beds and more than 84% of ventilators are available across the state.

The agency is reporting 200 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.