ISDH reports 17 additional COVID-19 deaths, 645 new cases

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 645 new coronavirus cases since Saturday at noon, bringing the state’s total to 19,933.

ISDH also announced an additional 17 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, which puts Indiana’s total at 1,132. The state reported another 114 probable COVID-19 deaths.

“Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record,” explained ISDH in a press release.

Marion County reported their totals as 6,176 cases and 360 deaths – the most in the state.

The new numbers show 108,859 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 18.3% positive.

ISDH says that although the number of cases has increased, intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of Sunday, 43.7% of ICU beds and 80.4% of ventilators were available at hospitals throughout the state.

The health department said deaths are reported based on when data is received, and could reflect a period of multiple days.

The state has yet to provide information on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.IN.Gov.