ISDH reports 15 additional deaths, 455 new cases of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 455 new positive coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 49,063.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH within the last 24 hours.

ISDH also announced an additional 15 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,539. Those deaths occurred between June 20 and July 7.

The agency is reporting 193 total probable deaths. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The new numbers show 535,857 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 9.2% positive.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

The department said intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of Wednesday, 41.4% of ICU beds and nearly 84% of ventilators are available.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.