ISDH reports 13 new coronavirus deaths, 7,928 total cases

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths since Saturday. That brings the state’s total to 343 deaths.

There are 508 additional cases of the coronavirus in Indiana since Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 7,928.

Marion County has a total of 2,887 cases, the most in the state.

The new numbers show 42,489 people have been tested statewide.

The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.

The ISDH also announced that it is partnering with local health officials in four communities to host free drive-thru testing clinics for healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers who have symptoms of COVID-19.

The clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 13-17 at the following locations:

CK Newsome Community Center, 100 E. Walnut St., Evansville

Ivy Tech, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne

St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 W. 25 th Ave., Gary

Ave., Gary Ivy Tech, 8204 Hwy 311, Sellersburg

The ISDH says participants should bring a driver’s license or other State of Indiana-issued identification card and documentation of place of employment. Only symptomatic individuals will be tested. Tests will be conducted as long as supplies last and will be limited to one individual per vehicle.