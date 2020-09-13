ISDH reports 1,249 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 1,249 new positive coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 105,804.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between August 27 and September 12, following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

ISDH also announced one additional confirmed death from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 3,214. The new deaths were reported to ISDH on September 11.

The agency also is reporting 224 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

Marion County reported a total of 20,065 cases and 754 coronavirus deaths to date, the most in the state.

ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day unique individual positivity rate of 6.9%, with a cumulative rate of 8.5% positive.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4.9%, with a cumulative rate of 6.2% positive.

According to the data, 32,384 new individuals have been tested statewide, with the total number of individuals tested at 1,238,984.

As of Sunday, 39.2% of ICU beds and 80.6% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov. The state has not released data on recoveries.