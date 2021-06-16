ISDH reports 12 additional COVID-19 deaths, 12K+ more Hoosiers fully vaccinated

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 12,775 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

To date, 2,739,547 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,704,420 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 216 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 12 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 2.7% with a rate of 6.7% positive for unique individuals.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 750,170 total positive cases and 13,343 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 420 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of June 14, the ISDH County Metric map shows 85 in Blue, 7 in Yellow, 0 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 532 total COVID-19 patients: 325 confirmed and 207 under investigation.

ISDH says 33.7% of ICU beds and 78.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.